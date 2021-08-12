But Andrea Tulip, 36, of Gray Road, Hendon, Sunderland, also had more down-to-earth tastes – and pinched cat food and dog treats.

A court heard she was taken to the retailer’s Victoria Viaduct outlet in Carlisle, Cumbria, by those she owed on Saturday, May 1, court heard.

While there, she was made to swipe £91 of products, including Moet champagne and sweets.

Andrea Tulip, 36, of Gray Road, Hendon, Sunderland, appeared in court over the theft from Tesco. Photo credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

She is now awaiting her fate after her solicitor asked District Judge Paul Currer to adjourn sentencing for reports into her offending.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told the South Tyneside Magistrates' Court hearing: “The defendant has entered the Tesco store but was followed on CCTV.

“She was seen putting a number of items into her carrier bag and going to the check-outs and paying for a pint of milk. She then left.”

The court heard Tulip committed the offence just a day after being made subject to an 18-month community order.

That was imposed by the same court after she pleaded guilty to a charge of shoplifting – and it does not expire until October next year.

Ms Kaur said Tulip has five previous criminal convictions from nine offences, seven of which are theft or kindred.

Heather Bolton, defending, said: “She was misusing drugs.

“This offence was committed the day after this community order was imposed. I’ve told her that the court will take a dim view of that.

“She says that she owed a drugs’ debt and was taken to the store to repay the debt.”

Mrs Bolton said Tulip now had an appointment with her doctor to try to change her drug treatment prescription.

She told Judge Currer: “Crack cocaine is what she uses. I’d ask you to adjourn for a drugs’ assessment.”

Judge Currer told Tulip it was “concerning” she had continued to offend after receiving the community order.

He adjourned sentencing – and ordered a drugs’ assessment report and a Probation Service report.