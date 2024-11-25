Sunderland screw artist Darren Timby has seen his latest creation of the Beatles unveiled at the opening of the 3 Stories Pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday (November 23) the venue opened to customers and Darren’s 24,000 screw creation of the Fab Four took pride of place on the ‘main’ wall of the first floor of the pub.

The six foot by three foot, seven stone recreation of a classic Beatles photograph shows John, Paul, Ringo and George in front of classic sixties microphones, Ringo holding some drum sticks, and a Gibson guitar headstock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Timby with his screw art portrait of the Beatles which is on display in the 3 Stories pub. | sn

Darren, 43, said: “Seeing the piece unveiled as part of the opening on Friday was a real buzz for me. It’s on the main wall of the venue and really grabs your attention as you walk in the door.

“I stood back and watched people’s reaction. Customers at the pub were taking photographs and going close up to get a better look.

“From the entrance it just looks like a painting and it’s only when you get close up that you can see it’s actually made from screws.”.

Dating back to the Georgian period, the building was previously the Three Crowns Pub, which closed in the 1950s and used to be frequented by Darren’s own grandfather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My mother’s family used to live behind the coal mine, close to the Three Crowns and my grandfather used to come in for a few pints here, before it closed down.

“It’s nice to think the piece is on display here where he would call in after work. I also use screws to create my art as it links in with the city’s heritage of ship building and manufacturing.

“As ‘mackems’ we are known for making stuff, which is what I’m doing now when I create these screw art pieces.”

The Beatles portrait is the latest in a line of screw creations from Darren, including other iconic stars such as Elvis, Freddie Mercury, Oasis and Marilyn Monroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beatles portrait was created using 24,000 screws. | sn

He said: “I’ve always liked the Beatles and they are such an iconic band . Whenever I create my screw art pieces I like to listen to the music of the people in the piece and it was a real honour to be able to do this.”

The opportunity for Daren to display his work came about through his sponsorship with JT Dove and Nordstrom Timber, who provide the materials for Darren to create his art.

He explained: “One of the managers at JT Dove, Kevin Bute, showcases my work on social media and the owners of the 3 Stories had seen it and got in touch.

“They are also wanting to display some of my other pieces and in the near future my Elvis screw art portrait is also going up on the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Stories owner Sarah Leatham said: “Darren’s artwork and the use of screws to create his portraits is just something a bit different.

“We also own a construction company and the use of the screws just fits really well with both construction and hospitality.

“We are keen to support Darren as a local artist and will definitely be looking to display more of his artwork.”

All Darren’s artwork is for sale. You can see more of his creations and register an interest via his Facebook page.