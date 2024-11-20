Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New SAFC Foundation of Light PFA Player Ambassador, Aji Alese, has been joined this week by team mate Jenson Seelt to meet youngsters taking part in the charity’s programme of events and activities.

As part of the English Football League’s (EFL) Week of Action, the defensive duo were at the charity’s home, the Beacon of Light, to join the young fans for a kick about, sports games, Esports, and taking part in a range of education programmes.

The children also got a chance to chat to Aji and Jensen and get photographs taken with the pair.

Aji Alese and Jenson Seelt with youngsters at the Beacon of Light. | Foundation of Light

Aji said: “I think for the club, it’s good to be engaged with fans. The kids are a massive part of the fanbase.

“From the kids’ point of view, it’s good for them to have a place that they can come to and express themselves.

“Whether it’s in sports, Esports, drawing, or whatever it is, there’s lots of stuff to do here.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. Growing up I had leisure centres and local gyms and stuff like that, but never anywhere like this where you can do a variety of things, indoor and outdoor.

“It’s great for the kids. I wish I was one of them and I had this facility.”

Aji Alese and teammate Jenson Seelt enjoy an array of activities with children at the Beacon of Light. | Foundation of Light

The pair toured the facilities of the Beacon of Light, heading to the World of Work zones including the Esports room where they spent some time with the participants and talked about their upcoming project to design a game.

Next stop was the indoor arena where they joined youngsters enjoying a multi-activity and games session, getting involved in games of crab football and Mario tag.

Finally, the Black Cats stars headed to the outdoor pitches to join football course youngsters for a kickabout, before heading up to the rooftop pitch to see the facility.

Jenson said: “Ajax was my favourite team when I was young and my dad always took me to these ‘kids’ days.

’“I had a little experience when I was young and I always enjoyed it, so I know how it feels for the kids.

“It’s always nice when you get recognition and the fans are happy to see you.”

Aji was this week announced as the Foundation’s PFA ambassador for his selfless work with the charity.

The EFL Week of Action looks to shine a light on the work carried out by SAFC and other clubs and their charitable arms to “promote community cohesion, well-being, and social inclusion”.