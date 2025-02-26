“We’ve seen all the great things the Foundation of Light do for the people of Sunderland and so it was a no brainer when we were researching who to fundraise for”.

The words of Black Cats fans Alfie Evans and Joe Hay who yesterday (February 25) set off from the Stadium of for Hillsborough to take in SAFC’s game against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday (February 28) evening.

However, unlike other Black Cats fans the duo will be completing the 100 plus mile trip by running the distance of four marathons over four days to raise vital funds for Sunderland AFC’s official charity.

Alfie Evans (left) and Joe Hay at the Beacon of Light before they set off on their fundraising run to Hillsborough in Sheffield. | Foundation of Light

Speaking ahead of the quadruple marathon challenge Joe said: “I’ve been too busy to properly think about how challenging it is going to be.

“We will see how I feel on day three or four.”

Alfie added: “It’s something that’s going to be really challenging, but I think once we get going, and the closer we get, it’s going to be really rewarding.”

Alfie and Joe stop off in Durham on the first day of their run. | John Evans.

The Foundation of Light “uses the power of football to invest in the community to improve the education, health, wellbeing and happiness of people, no matter who they are”.

A key aspect to the Foundation’s aims is to provide accessible sport and play for children of all ages and abilities - a principle which is shared by Alfie and Joe and a key reason as to why they took on the challenge.

Joe added: “Most of our core memories growing up are remembering being at school, playing football, being active and making a lot of mates through these activities.

“It’s those kind of memories that make the cause so important to us.”

To help motivate the pair, this morning (February 26) SAFC striker Wilson Isidor sent a message of support to the duo.

He said: “Hi Alfie and Joe, it’s Wilson here. Just want to wish you good luck for your challenge and hopefully you will also bring good luck for the team on Friday.”

Once the Black Cats fans arrive in Sheffield, rather than taking to their beds they plan on joining their fellow supporters in the away end to hopefully cheer on the team to a much needed three points.

Joe, who has predicted a 2-1 win for Sunderland, said: “I think I will need a coffee or a few energy drinks to prop me up. It’s going to be exhausting, but being in and amongst it, you get that boost of energy, the adrenaline is flowing, you’re watching the team and we’re still in that position where every point matters.”

Alfie added: “I’m going to be more optimistic and match the 3-0 away win from last season.”

The duo have set up a JustGiving page and have a target of £1,250.

Alfie said: “Any donations are really appreciated and we hope to celebrate our run with a victory at Hillsborough at the end of the month.”