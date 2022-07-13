Queen’s Baton Relay: Here is when it will pass Seaham’s Tommy statue as part of County Durham route

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The baton – which bears the Queen’s message to the Commonwealth – is touring the country ahead of this years’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Batonbearers aged between 12 and 75 will be carrying the Baton when it visits County Durham tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, travelling first through Durham City and then along Seaham seafront.

County council cabinet member for economy and partnerships Coun Elizabeth Scott said: "I'm sure plenty of people will want to cheer on our incredible community Batonbearers and I'd encourage members of the public to come along and experience the Relay in either Durham City or Seaham for themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It really will be something they won't forget."

The Queen's Baton Relay will start at the top of Claypath in Durham City at 3pm, before heading into Market Place and then visiting Palace Green beside Durham Cathedral.

The Baton will then be carried back on to South Bailey and across Prebends Bridge. It will then go via the River Wear where the Baton will be taken by members of Durham Amateur Rowing Club – including 2016 Rio Olympics Women’s Eight silver medallist Jessica Eddie - from the Durham School boat landing to The Racecourse.

The baton will pass Tommy on the second stage of its journey through County Durham

The best viewing points for seeing the Baton as it makes its way through Durham City are Palace Green, Prebends Bridge and The Racecourse.

After arriving at The Racecourse, the convoy will travel to Seaham.

The procession will start at North Terrace at 5.20pm, heading past the Tommy statue before ending at Vane Tempest Car Park.

The baton will then make its way to Sunderland where it will be carried along the seafront from the University of Sunderland’s Reg Vardy campus to Cliffe Park.

The Queen's Baton is travelling the country ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

It will be passed on to South Tyneside in a ceremony at Souter Lighthouse on Friday morning.

Members of the public are being reminded that short-term road closures will be in place on the day of the Relay visit.