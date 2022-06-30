Souter Lighthouse to salute Queen's Baton Relay with foghorn blast in build-up to Commonwealth Games 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Souter Lighthouse and The Leas will host the Queen's Baton Relay. Picture c/o National Trust Images/Annapurna Mellor.

The National Trust’s Souter Lighthouse is to host an exchange of the Queen’s Baton during the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay.

South Tyneside will welcome the relay on Friday, July 15.

At 8am that day, the Baton is scheduled to be passed between specially nominated Batonbearers during a celebration at Souter Lighthouse.

Children from Marsden Primary School have been invited along, to cheer on the Baton and enjoy some sports activities in celebration of the Games.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Souter’s Foghorn will be sounded at 8am to mark the passing of the Baton.

Vicki Johnson, welcome manager at Souter Lighthouse and The Leas, said: “We feel very honoured to be part of the Queen’s Baton Relay. Playing a small role to help represent the North East and the National Trust in such a prestigious international event is really exciting. Hopefully lots of people will come out and watch the relay and we’ll see quite a crowd along The Leas as it heads from Whitburn to South Shields.”

Organisers say the relay is a Games tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities across the Commonwealth during the build up to the Games, which will take place in Birmingham.

The relay began on October 7, 2021, at Buckingham Palace, when the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton.

The Baton is travelling for a total 294 days and will visit all nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

Organisers say the epic journey aims to embrace culture; ignite hope, solidarity and collaboration; and share stories that inspire others to take on challenges.

The England route began in London on June 2, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The Baton returns to England on July 4 for a 25-day tour of the country.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will culminate in the host city of Birmingham, where it will take a central role in the Opening Ceremony on 28 July 2022.