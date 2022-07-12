Here's everything you need to know about the Queen's Baton relay in Sunderland ahead of the Commonwealth Games

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Baton begins its journey through Sunderland at 6.12pm, setting off from the University of Sunderland's Reg Vardy Centre off St Peter's Way.

It then skirts around the historic 1300-year-old St Peter's Church in Monkwearmouth, which was once home to the Venerable Bede before passing the National Glass Centre.From there, The Baton is due to head down to Harbour View and along Sunderland's seafront before an end of day celebration event in Cliff Park at 6.45pm until 7.15pm.The Active Sunderland Summer Family Fun session at Cliffe Park will run from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

Groups including British Triathlon, North East Sports, Everyone Active and AAA sports will be joining the session with soft tennis, football and penalty shoot outs, time trial athletics, gymnastics and cheerleading, CrossFit and weightlifting.

The 14 Batonbearers chosen to carry the baton as it makes its half hour journey through Sunderland, include:

Hairdresser Nicola Wood, who expanded her services and expertise into the wig industry after her treatment for cancer led to her own body image concerns, has become a pioneer for hair-loss, supporting over 10, 000 clients and young people battling with hair loss.

Emma Burrow, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the fourth time and went into remission almost seven years ago after being given a stem cell transplant from a Portuguese donor and palliative chemo to assist her terminal condition. She works for the NHS in research and volunteers for the Anthony Nolan Trust and also managed to complete the Great North Run in 2019.

John Savage, who as head of nursing has ‘led the nursing workforce under extremely difficult situations over the last two years and positively challenged them to achieve the best patient care’.

Christine Ritchie, who as service manager for the Salvation Army's Swan Lodge Lifehouse in Sunderland looks after more than 65 homeless adults.

Melanie Nichols, who as well as bringing up her four grandchildren from babies, also managed to run a support group for other kinship carers and more recently has set up a charity ‘More than Grandparents’ which supports around 300 kinship carers and their families in the north east.

Katie Williamson, who despite being autistic, having epilepsy and a rare neurological disorder Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH) which causes vision problems and migraines, volunteers at her local BHF charity shop.

A number of road closures will be in place along the route between 17.30 and 19.00 to allow the Queens Baton Relay to travel safely through Sunderland. For further information visit: one.network

Parking bays on Harbour View and Dame Dorothy will be temporarily suspended during the relay but will reopen as soon as the traffic management has been removed and the road re-opens. Signage will be in place advising motorists of this with the bays coned off on the day.

Marine Walk and Harbour View car parks will remain open, however motorists are being advised that they won't be able to exit these while the road closures are in place. All roads will be re-opened as soon as is practicably possible. Alternative parking areas in Seaburn will remain open throughout the event.

