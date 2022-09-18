News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
We take a look back at happy celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II: Platinum Jubilee pictures as Sunderland prepares to say goodbye to Queen at state funeral

Final preparations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral are underway, bringing to the end a period of national mourning following her death at the age of 96.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:55 am

She passed away on Thursday, September 8 - three months on from nationwide celebrations in recognition of her Platinum Jubilee, which took place over a four-day weekend in June.

Queen Elizabeth II ruled for more than seven decades - more than any other monarch in British history - and dedicated her life to the service of her people.

Ahead of the state funeral on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, we wanted to take a moment to look back on how Sunderland celebrated Her late Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

There were street parties, live music and many happy memories for families across the city and beyond.

Thank you, Ma'am.

1. Planting for the future

Lampton Primary School headteacher Amanda Defty, left, and Chair of Governors Linda Williams are given a helping hand from pupils Harriet, Harper, Shay, Piper, Ethan, Isla and Lennon as they plant a tree in the school grounds to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Red, white and blue

Poppy Gates in her Jubilee outfit for a party at Portrush Road, Sunderland.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Loyal companion

Bailey taking in all the Queen's Jubilee celebrations Fairburn Avenue, Houghton.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Celebrations

Portrush Road's eldest resident Elizabeth Laing during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in her street.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IIQueenSunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 5