She passed away on Thursday, September 8 - three months on from nationwide celebrations in recognition of her Platinum Jubilee, which took place over a four-day weekend in June.

Queen Elizabeth II ruled for more than seven decades - more than any other monarch in British history - and dedicated her life to the service of her people.

Ahead of the state funeral on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, we wanted to take a moment to look back on how Sunderland celebrated Her late Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

There were street parties, live music and many happy memories for families across the city and beyond.

1. Planting for the future Lampton Primary School headteacher Amanda Defty, left, and Chair of Governors Linda Williams are given a helping hand from pupils Harriet, Harper, Shay, Piper, Ethan, Isla and Lennon as they plant a tree in the school grounds to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

2. Red, white and blue Poppy Gates in her Jubilee outfit for a party at Portrush Road, Sunderland.

3. Loyal companion Bailey taking in all the Queen's Jubilee celebrations Fairburn Avenue, Houghton.

4. Celebrations Portrush Road's eldest resident Elizabeth Laing during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in her street.