“So for every £1 funded by a council grant, the local economy gets a £9 boost, yet Reform UK Sunderland don’t don't think that's worth it” - the words of Echo reader Brett David Redmayne after Reform UK doubled down on their stance not to support the city’s Pride March should they take control of the City Council.

News that Reform UK Sunderland had doubled down on their stance not to provide financial support to future Pride March events sparked a passionate debate amongst our readers, with many people condemning their stance, but a significant proportion backing their view.

Sunderland's annual Pride March. | Sunderland Echo

A post last week from Reform UK Sunderland reaffirmed their stance not to provide any financial support for future Pride March events saying “there’s a better way to spend that money”. They stressed this was for financial rather than political reasons.

Responding to the party’s second post, Out North East, who organise Pride events in the city, pointed out that in addition to the £10,000 grant received - which any organisation can apply for - they had invested an additional £95,000 as well as bring increased footfall to the city.

It was a point supported by Clare Wilson who said: “Pride festivals are self funded, not paid for by the taxpayer.”

Jamie Tyney Nicol added: “The foot fall for pride pays money into all the local businesses.”

Brett David Redmayne said: “I think if the event can justify it's cost by what it gains to the local economy then it's okay.

“We have a lot of events the council probably fund that I bet don't generate close to that. Pride is very much self funded though it gets targeted a lot more than other events.”

As was highlighted by Out North East chair Peter Darrant, many readers also raised the question as to whether Reform UK will take the same stance with other events and parades.

Karma Llama said: “Will they also be banning the politically charged marches that do align with their values? Or will it just be the ones they don’t agree with?”

Marc Trotter added: “Better make sure all other events/parades/marches are treated the same then.”

However a significant number of readers supported Reform UK Sunderland’s stance, although many of these people agreed it should apply to all events.

Jeanette Mackintosh Reilly said: “Let every group do what they wish - organise and fund their own celebrations, it should not be funded by tax payers.”

Tracey Metters said: “Cancel all funding/donations/sponsorship of the lot for me, no council money should be paying for pride or any other parade. The council is skint enough.”

Tom Rayner added: “About time taxpayers stopped subsidising pride and other groups. No problem with them celebrating but not at my expense.”