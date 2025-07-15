Reform UK Sunderland double down on stance to withdraw support for city's Pride event

Sunderland Reform UK have doubled down on their threat to withdraw support for the city’s Pride March if they were to take control of the Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a social media post on June 28 on the Echo’s Facebook page promoting the Sunderland Pride March, Sunderland Reform UK posted a response which said: “Enjoy it while you can, when we take the Council next May we will be pulling all support for the event.”

The annual Sunderland Pride March. | Sunderland Echo

After some adverse reaction to the comment the post appeared to be deleted, although Reform UK Sunderland have now said it was Facebook who removed the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We contacted Reform UK Sunderland on the email address which was listed on their Facebook page asking for a response and for them to clarify their stance.

We did the same with a subsequent article which covered the reaction of Out North East, the charity which organises Sunderland Pride events.

Whilst we have still not received any response direct to us, Reform UK Sunderland have reposted the Echo’s initial story with a comment doubling down on their stance to withdraw support for the city’s Pride events, should they take control of the Council.

Following the party’s initial threat to withdraw support, Out North East chair Peter Darrant confirmed that the charity had received a £10,000 grant from the Festival and Grant fund – “a grant anyone in Sunderland can apply for”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out North East chair Peter Darrant. | Sorted PR

He also pointed out that the total cost of running Pride events in Sunderland was £95,000, the majority of which is raised through sponsorship and that “for every £1 from Sunderland, we gave back £9”.

Peter also stressed how “100% of events we organised were free” and any ticketed events staged by the charity’s partners “generated revenue for Sunderland businesses” with increased footfall in the city.

However, in the updated statement posted on Reform UK Sunderland’s Facebook page the party has doubled down on their stance to withdraw financial support should they take control of the City Council.

A screenshot of the initial Reform UK Sunderland social media post. | Contributed

The post stated: “We stand by our point. Recent developments have shown that the council grants £10,000 of public funds towards this politically motivated event.

“We just think there’s a better way to spend that money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the initial post from Reform UK Sunderland, Peter commented: “It’s very sad to see an organisation making this kind of remark without any real grasp of the facts, purely to try and stir up hatred.

“We are more than happy to meet with Reform UK Sunderland and help them understand the value that Pride In Sunderland brings to the city and educate them as to why Pride is so important.”

The post from Reform UK Sunderland stressed the threat to withdraw support is financially rather than politically motivated.

The spokesperson added: “The view this stance is homophobic or transphobic is absolute nonsense. Our Party chairman is gay, we have LGBT staff, candidates and elected officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t care who you are, we just think this event is a waste of taxpayers money. Oh, and we didn’t delete our post. Facebook removed it due to reporting. Let’s see if this one stays up.”

Reform UK controlled Staffordshire County Council have already said they will not be funding August’s Stafford Pride event with Council leader Ian Cooper citing “we are not going to spend taxpayers' money funding that”.

We have contacted Sunderland City Council and Out North East to get their response to Reform UK Sunderland’s latest statement and are awaiting their reply.