Out North East, the charity which organises Sunderland Pride, has hit back at the Sunderland Reform UK party after they posted a message on social media threatening to withdraw support for the city’s Pride March if they were to ever take control of the City Council.

The social media post was made in response to an Echo Facebook post on the morning of Saturday June 28 promoting the city’s annual Sunderland Pride March.

The Sunderland Echo post stated: “Good morning, Sunderland. You know what day it is - Sunderland Pride March returns today!

“Anyone wishing to take part is asked to gather at Park Lane from 11.15am for a 12noon start - have an amazing day and be sure to follow our camera club.”

Responding to the post a statement from Reform UK Sunderland said: “Enjoy it while you can, when we take the Council next May we will be pulling all support for the event.”

Following a significant negative reaction to the post it was deleted on that Saturday night (June 28), but a screenshot of the statement had already been taken.

Out North East is a regional LGBTQ+ events charity which “connects people and ensures the voices of everyone within our diverse community are heard and celebrated”.

They are the organisation behind Sunderland Pride and other North East Pride events.

After being informed of the deleted post, Out North East chair Peter Darrant said: “It’s very sad to see an organisation making this kind of remark without any real grasp of the facts, purely to try and stir up hatred.

“We are more than happy to meet with Reform UK Sunderland and help them understand the value that Pride In Sunderland brings to the city and educate them as to why Pride is so important.”

Reform UK controlled Staffordshire County Council have already said they will not be funding August’s Stafford Pride event with Council leader Ian Cooper citing “we are not going to spend taxpayers' money funding that”.

Out North East representatives have expressed their disappointment that they had “no dialogue” with Reform UK Sunderland – which would have given them the opportunity to show the value that Pride brings to the city, including the local economy.

Peter said: “If Reform UK Sunderland had made contact with us, we could have shown where the contributions which allow us to stage Pride came from.

“We received £10k from the Festival and Grant fund – a grant anyone in Sunderland can apply for.

“The festival cost £95k to stage which we raised through sponsorship and donations, so for every £1 from Sunderland, we gave back £9.

“100 per cent of the events we organised were free and the events staged by partners which were ticketed generated revenue for Sunderland businesses.

“Our concert in Keel Square brought in crowds who used the bars in the area – at no cost to them – and we increased footfall to both the Bridges and The Galleries in Washington.”

Along with the Pride events, the organisation has also worked with the North East Business and Innovation Centre to help entrepreneurs and business start ups, along with holding support sessions and signposting vulnerable people to support networks.

Pride In Sunderland worked with SAFC and the Foundation of Light to promote Pride of Wearside, the club’s LGBTQ+ supporters club, and also partnered with Sunderland City Centre’s Business Improvement District on Proudly Preloved, which helped promote the city’s charity retail sector.

The city’s residents have rallied around Out North East and have been sending in donations to support the charity with future Pride events.

Peter said: “As a result of Reform UK Sunderland’s post we set up a funding page and we have already received more than £2000 in donations.

“We are extremely glad that so many people understand the importance and value of Pride and we look forward to working with Sunderland City Council on Pride In Sunderland 2026.”

Following the deleted post we contacted Reform UK Sunderland to see whether they stand by their original comment and to offer them the chance for them to clarify their view and explain why the post was published and then taken down.

As yet, we have not received a response.