Reform UK Sunderland have been slammed by the councillor responsible for equalities in the city after posting a message on social media saying they would not be supporting future Pride marches “when” they take control of the City Council.

The social media post was made in response to an Echo Facebook post on the morning of Saturday June 28 promoting the city’s annual Sunderland Pride March.

This year's (2025) Sunderland Pride March. | Submitted

The Sunderland Echo post stated: “Good morning, Sunderland. You know what day it is - Sunderland Pride March returns today!

“Anyone wishing to take part is asked to gather at Park Lane from 11.15am for a 12noon start - have an amazing day and be sure to follow our camera club.”

Responding to the post a statement from Reform UK Sunderland said: “Enjoy it while you can, when we take the Council next May we will be pulling all support for the event.”

A screenshot of the now deleted Reform UK Sunderland social media post. | Contributed

Following a significant negative reaction to the post it was deleted on that Saturday night (June 28), but a screenshot of the statement had already been taken.

The post has been condemned by Cllr Alison Smith, Labour councillor and cabinet member for Corporate Services and Equalities at Sunderland City Council.

She said: “I am appalled but by no means surprised by the comments from the local branch of Reform UK made in relation to Pride in Sunderland.

“Pride is not just a celebration, it’s a chance for people across the region to come together and show solidarity for our LGBTQ+ communities, many of whom still face discrimination, marginalisation, and inequality every day of their lives.

“It also sees thousands of people spend money with local businesses, providing a major boost to the city’s economy while showcasing our city as the welcoming, progressive place that we know it to be.”

Cllr Alison Smith. | Sunderland Labour Party.

Cllr Smith cited Reform UK controlled Staffordshire County Council who have already said they will not be funding August’s Stafford Pride event.

Speaking about the decision, Staffordshire County Council leader Ian Cooper said: "We're not against Pride - have a great time, enjoy yourself. However, we are not going to spend taxpayers' money funding that.

“If you want to do that, go to the private sector, ask charities, put your hand in your own pocket - we think priorities are better spent on other things."

Cllr Smith said: “At a time when people are more divided than ever, it’s vital that we come together as one and send Reform a clear message; a message that Sunderland is and always will be a city that stands up for what is right and ensures nobody is left behind.”

We have contacted Reform UK Sunderland to see whether they stand by the original post and to offer the chance for them to clarify their view and explain why the post was published and then taken down.

As yet, we have not received a response.