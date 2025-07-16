“Reform UK’s response throws up more questions than answers” - the words of Out North East chair Peter Darrant, whose charity are behind the organisation of Sunderland Pride events, after Reform UK Sunderland doubled down on their stance not to support the city’s Pride March if they were to take control of the Council.

On the day of this year’s Pride March (June 28) Sunderland Reform UK responded to a post by the Sunderland Echo promoting the event with a statement which said: “Enjoy it while you can, when we take the Council next May we will be pulling all support for the event.”

This year's Sunderland Pride event. | Sorted PR

After some adverse reaction to the comment the post appeared to be deleted, although Reform UK Sunderland have now said it was Facebook who removed the post.

We contacted Reform UK Sunderland on the email address which was listed on their Facebook page asking for a response and for them to clarify their stance.

Whilst we have still not received any response direct to us, Reform UK Sunderland reposted the Echo’s initial story with a comment doubling down on their stance to withdraw support for the city’s Pride events, should they take control of the Council.

A screenshot of the initial Reform UK Sunderland social media post. | Contributed

They said: “We stand by our point. Recent developments have shown that the council grants £10,000 of public funds towards this politically motivated event

“We just think there’s a better way to spend that money.”

The funding was in reference to a £10,000 grant from the Festival and Grant fund Out North East received to help organise the city’s Pride events.

However, Peter feels Reform UK Sunderland’s economic stance on this grant is far outweighed by the financial benefits Sunderland Pride events bring to the city.

Out North East chair Peter Darrant. | Sorted PR

He said: “We can only reiterate what we have previously said, that is if Reform UK Sunderland would like to have a conversation, we can explain to them the benefits that Pride In Sunderland brings to the city in terms of increased footfall and actual financial benefit to the local economy.

“For the £10,000 we received via a festival and events fund, which is open to all organisations, we matched that with £95,000. A return of £9 for every £1 invested is a fantastic return on investment which surely anyone with even the most basic grasp of economics can see.

“That figure doesn’t take into account the money that bars, hotels and restaurants in the city have made because of Pride.”

The updated statement from Reform UK was keen to stress the motives behind the stance are economic rather than political and are not prejudicial to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Reform UK Sunderland spokesperson said: “The view this stance is homophobic or transphobic is absolute nonsense. Our Party chairman is gay, we have LGBT staff, candidates and elected officials.

“We don’t care who you are, we just think this event is a waste of taxpayers money.”

Reform UK controlled Staffordshire County Council have already said they will not be funding August’s Stafford Pride event with Council leader Ian Cooper citing “we are not going to spend taxpayers' money funding that”.

However, Peter has questioned whether the party will be taking this stance with other festivals and events.

He added: “Do the comments from Reform UK Sunderland mean they would shut down the Festival and Events Fund completely?

“Are they aware how many other events that also bring revenue into the city that might affect? How it will impact on various Christmas activities? Or is it just the LGBTQ+ events they would stop – in which case their comment about homophobia doesn’t really hold water.

“Pride is about bringing communities together. Pride’s roots may be political but how can things like a family picnic and a beach party be considered political?

“It’s very sad that they continue to make irresponsible and unsubstantiated statements which are simply designed to try and stir up hatred and want to bring an end to something that actually benefits the city.”