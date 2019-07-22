Police confirm missing Jarrow man is 'safe and well' in wake of search which centred on Sunderland
Police searching for a missing Jarrow man whose car was found in Sunderland have said he has been found.
Northumbria Police appealed for help after Shaun Lake, 54, left an address on Fellgate Avenue at about 2pm yesterday, Sunday, July 21.
He had not been seen beyond that point, with officers raising concerns for his welfare.
It was thought he could be in the Sunderland area after his car was found in the Wessington Way area.
As part of the search operation, the police helicopter was seen carrying out checks in Castletown and along the stretch of the River Wear from the Queen Alexandra Bridge between Southwick and Pallion and beyond the Northern Spire and towards South Hylton.
A force spokesperson said: “We can confirm that missing person Shaun Lake has now been located safe and well.
“Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”