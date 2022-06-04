Loading...
Readers have been sharing their Jubilee-inspired pictures across the bank holiday weekend.

Platinum Jubilee in Sunderland: Echo readers share their celebration pictures as region toasts Her Majesty the Queen

Bunting, flags, masks and window displays – we’ve seen decorations galore for the Platinum Jubilee.

By Debra Fox
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 4:55 am

Many across Wearside are getting into the festive spirit for the four-day bank holiday to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s 70-year reign, and we’ve been loving your pictures!

We’ve already shared some super snaps from families in Sunderland showing off their children’s Jubilee-inspired outfits, and now we’re taking a look at some of your street parties and displays.

So grab a flag and stick the kettle on to take a look at this selection of pictures.

1. 70 years

A very festive red, white and blue window display, complete with flags.

Photo: Fiona Richardson

2. The Crown Jewels

Some sparkling treasures on display at Esquires in the Bridges.

Photo: Sharon Bell

3. Celebrations

Balloons, bunting and fairy lights for a party at home in Sunderland.

Photo: Rach Eric Lamb

4. A life of service

A Jubilee flag in Packham Road, Pennywell.

Photo: Jade Haswell

