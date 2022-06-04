Many across Wearside are getting into the festive spirit for the four-day bank holiday to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s 70-year reign, and we’ve been loving your pictures!

We’ve already shared some super snaps from families in Sunderland showing off their children’s Jubilee-inspired outfits, and now we’re taking a look at some of your street parties and displays.

So grab a flag and stick the kettle on to take a look at this selection of pictures.

1. 70 years A very festive red, white and blue window display, complete with flags. Photo: Fiona Richardson

2. The Crown Jewels Some sparkling treasures on display at Esquires in the Bridges. Photo: Sharon Bell

3. Celebrations Balloons, bunting and fairy lights for a party at home in Sunderland. Photo: Rach Eric Lamb

4. A life of service A Jubilee flag in Packham Road, Pennywell. Photo: Jade Haswell