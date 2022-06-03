And as we come together over the bank holiday weekend to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen’s decades of service, schoolchildren got the festivities off to a great start by showing off their cracking costumes.

Before schools broke up for the half-term holiday, we called on Sunderland families to share their best photographs as little ones dressed up in their finery to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The outfits truly were fantastic – and here’s a selection of just some of the pictures we were sent. Some great ideas if you’re looking for some last-minute party inspo for your own children.

1. Flying the flag Isabel, age 9, and Charlotte, age 5, in their Jubilee outfits. Photo: Andrea Mason Photo Sales

2. Smiler Amara, age 5, in her custom Jubilee t-shirt. Photo: Billie-Jo Stavers Photo Sales

3. Red, white and blue Isabella, age 7, ready to celebrate the Jubilee at Christ's College. Photo: Danielle Robson Photo Sales

4. Party time A big smile from Isla Rose, age 3, as she gets ready for the celebrations. Photo: Gemma Dunn Photo Sales