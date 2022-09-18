A memorial service took place on Sunday, September 18 at the city’s Cenotaph and War Memorial on Burdon Road, with veterans paying tribute to Her Majesty after her death earlier in September.

The event saw a wreath placed at the memorial as respects were paid, while veterans also swore an oath of allegiance to King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

A piper and bugler were also in attendance at the moving service on Sunday morning.

Take a look at some poignant pictures from the event, taken by Tim Richardson and Barry Barraclough.

Her Majesty will be laid to rest in Windsor following a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

