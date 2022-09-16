12 pictures of Sunderland paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death
Flowers, notes and pictures have been left in locations across Wearside in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen following her death last week.
The UK and the world have been in mourning following the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.
Sunderland has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers and notes thanking the Queen for her service to the nation at the bandstand in the city’s Mowbray Park.
Books of Condolence have also been signed at several venues across the city including at the City Hall, the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Bridges Shopping Centre and Sunderland Minster.
Take a look at these 12 pictures of touching tributes across Wearside.