12 pictures of Sunderland paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death

The UK and the world have been in mourning following the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

Sunderland has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by laying flowers and notes thanking the Queen for her service to the nation at the bandstand in the city’s Mowbray Park.

Books of Condolence have also been signed at several venues across the city including at the City Hall, the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Bridges Shopping Centre and Sunderland Minster.

Take a look at these 12 pictures of touching tributes across Wearside.

1. "Thank you so much" Tributes have been left in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Mowbray Park. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Memories People have been signing the book of condolence at The Bridges Shopping Centre. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Flying high The City Hall has paid tribute to the Queen following her death. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. "You will be greatly missed" Flowers and notes have been left at Mowbray Park. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales