Pets Pantry founder appeals for donations as people in Sunderland struggle to feed their animals as the cost of living crisis bites
Pets Pantry founder Tom Armstrong is appealing for people to donate pet food as people struggle to feed their animals as the cost of living crisis starts to bite.
Tom, 28, has real concerns for the welfare of animals across the city as people simply can’t afford to buy pet food due to having less disposable income and the spiralling cost of products such as dog food which Tom said has “almost doubled”.
The charity provides people with donated pet food, but after seeing the demand increase five fold in the last four months, they are now struggling to meet the spiralling demand.
He said: “In June we were getting around two requests per day but this is now more like 10. Each owner will need several tins and so you are talking around at least 30 tins per day.
"An increasing number of people simply can’t afford to feed their pets and there are concerns that animals could be let out and end up on the streets. There are also a lot owners going without food to feed their pets.
"There was once case where a woman was living on cereal in order to be able to buy pet food. She had nothing in her fridge and so we got her a £50 shop from Liddle.
"A lot of people may have bought their pets when they were in work but in the current climate have lost their jobs and can’t afford to keep them. A lot of these people need help but are too proud to ask.
“We also have a lot of requests from elderly people who may have pets for company but are struggling on low pensions.”
Anyone wanting to donate pet food can do so at drop off points including Tesco in Roker, Pallion Action Group, Vets4Pets in South Shields Katz Nails and Beauty in Fence Houses and also via the charity’s Amazon donation page.
Money can also be donated via the charity’s GoFundMe page.
Tom, who set up the charity after remembering his own struggles to feed his two dogs when out of work, said: “If you can help us to help the community then please come forward and donate.”