Sunderland teen ready to take part in BBC Children In Need Rickshaw Challenge with Matt Baker - here is where to see them

Alexander Walker, 16, is one of five young people selected to take part in the annual BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge – which will be starting at Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light on Monday October 17.

Alexander lives with autism after being diagnosed at the age of two – which meant he often struggled to connect with others and for a few years he didn’t talk at all.

He and his family have been supported by Grace House and The Foundation of Light over the years.

Alexander Walker.

He said: “I’m so excited to be a part of this year’s Rickshaw Relay team, and to be starting at my beloved Sunderland AFC is like a dream come true.

"I can’t wait to head out on the road and see all of the challenge’s supporters from the North East coming out on the road.”

The team will be pedal pushing with TV presenter Matt Baker –from Sunderland to Durham, via Seaham, on October 17, Warrington to Wrexham on October 18, Wrexham to Aberystwyth on Octobet 19, Birmingham to Kenilworth on October 20, and finishing with a rise from Wellingborough to Silverstone on October 21.

Grace House and The Foundation of Light are both supported by the annual BBC Children in Need fundraising event

Alexander Walker, right, with the rest of the Rickshaw Challenge team.

Attending the projects at the two charities allowed Alexander to make new friends, learn skills, increase his independence and grow in confidence.

Grace House runs youth groups where youngsters learn independent life skills and The Foundation of Light has enabled Alexander to get involved in sport and take part in volunteer work.

As well as raising money for Children in Need, the challenge is being filmed for a TV documentary.

Matt Baker, who has ridden the event for the last 12 years, said: “I am so excited to get back on the road. This is the highlight of my year and I can’t wait for people to meet this group of riders who all have their own inspiring stories to tell.”

*These are the places and the approximate times where you can cheer on Matt and Alexander and the Rickshaw Challenge:

Sunderland AFC – Start 8:30

Grace House – 8:40

Northern Saints Primary School –9:03

Hylton Castle – 9:13

Castletown Primary School –9:20

Barbara Priestman Academy –10:20

Southmoor Academy Secondary School –11:15

Hill View Junior School –11:15

Easingston C of E Primary School – 12:45

Sherburn Primary School – 14:20

