A foodbank for pets has been set up in Sunderland to help out anyone who is struggling to afford the cost of feeding their animals.
Pets Pantry Sunderland hopes it can be the difference between someone not having to give up their pet or choosing not to feed themselves.
Founder Tom Armstrong, from Ashbrooke, is now appealing for donations of pet food so he can give it out to the people who need it most.
Most Popular
-
1
Inside Sunderland's newest venue Bar 1313 as it aims to boost nightlife in the Sunniside quarter
-
2
Discount store chain One Beyond set to open in The Bridges Shopping Centre in Sunderland
-
3
12 Sunderland city centre beer gardens for al fresco drinks this spring and summer
-
4
The Sunderland businesses awarded zero and one star food hygiene ratings since March, according to the Food Standards Agency
-
5
Sunderland's smallest bar The Church Door hoping for a strong summer as if bounces back from Covid-19 times
The 28-year-old said: “I decided to set up Pets Pantry after being in a situation in the past where I had to decide to feed my pet rather than myself.
"Obviously bills are rising for everyone and I know that some food banks do give out pet food but there isn’t much choice so I wanted to do something to help.
"Hopefully if people know that we can help, then it will help ease the pressure on pet owners who are struggling and also rescue services as we could be the difference between someone keeping their pet and giving it up.
Read More
"We’ve got a Go Fund Me page set up with all money raised being spent on buying pet food and people are able to donate to us directly.”
If you wish to donate food to Pets Pantry Sunderland, then you can find all the details via its Facebook page and you can find its Go Fund Me page by clicking here.