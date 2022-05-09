Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A foodbank for pets has been set up in Sunderland to help out anyone who is struggling to afford the cost of feeding their animals.

Pets Pantry Sunderland hopes it can be the difference between someone not having to give up their pet or choosing not to feed themselves.

Pets Pantry volunteers Wendy Roke, Tom Armstrong (centre) and Joe Peairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old said: “I decided to set up Pets Pantry after being in a situation in the past where I had to decide to feed my pet rather than myself.

"Obviously bills are rising for everyone and I know that some food banks do give out pet food but there isn’t much choice so I wanted to do something to help.

"Hopefully if people know that we can help, then it will help ease the pressure on pet owners who are struggling and also rescue services as we could be the difference between someone keeping their pet and giving it up.

"We’ve got a Go Fund Me page set up with all money raised being spent on buying pet food and people are able to donate to us directly.”