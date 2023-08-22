Penshaw man Andrew Brumby has described how his uncle and nanna “watching over him” inspired him to complete his back to back coast to coast trek to raise vital funds for the charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

On Saturday July 29, Andrew set off from St Bees in Cumbria, embarking on Wainwrights classic 190 mile walk to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, unlike most people, Andrew then turned back around and set off on the return journey, arriving back in St Bees after 20 gruelling days of walking.

Andrew was inspired to take on his epic double cross country challenge for the cancer charity who supported his uncle Keith Smith, who passed away in October 2019 after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

The charity helped grant Keith his dying wish, arranging for him to marry his wife, Diane.

Macmillan also provided care for his nanna, Betty Green, who passed, away in May last year (2022).

Andrew Brumby after returning to the start point of the Coast to Coast walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew, 42, said: “I was really close to my uncle and nanna and it’s only when you get firsthand experience of cancer that you fully appreciate the work the charity do and how great they are in supporting both the patient and their family.”

Andrew was camping and carrying all his own gear and the west to east crossing saw him having to overcome unseasonably inclement weather, including facing the full force of Storm Antoni.

It was remembering his nanna and uncle, which gave Andrew the inspiration to keep going.

He said: “From the offset the weather was terrible, with heavy rain everyday. However, I managed to push on and complete each day as best I could.

Andrew Brumby on his Coast to Coast walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The hardest day by far was when I was in the middle of the North York Moors when Storm Antoni hit. I got wet through and cold and hypothermia started kicking in.

“Fortunately I made it to safety by taking refuge at the Lion Inn at Blakey Ridge in Kirkbymoorside, where I managed to get dry and warm ahead of starting again the following day.

“On quite a few occasions I felt I could quit and head home but I remembered why I was doing this walk; to raise money for Macmillan.

“My uncle and nanna were constantly on my mind throughout and I knew they would be watching over me. This gave me the strength to carry on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather improved for Andrew’s east to west crossing, where he faced a different challenge of carrying sufficient water to keep hydrated and the risk of sunburn

Eventually, on Thursday August 17, Andrew made the final trek back into St Bees after 811259 steps, 132 hours of walking and covering a distance of 363.63 miles.

Andrew Brumby preparing for his Coast to Coast walk.

Andrew said: “As the end approached and I walked into St bees, I had a very emotional moment thinking about my relatives and realising what I had achieved.”

After setting an initial £500 goal, Andrew has smashed his target, having raised £1,611 on his JustGiving page.

Read More Police officers raise money for new defibrillators for Seaham and Murton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I honestly cannot believe the kindness that people have shown by donating. There were so many people sent kind messages on Facebook encouraging me along.

“Without the donations and words, I wouldn't have had the drive to finish.”