Police officers raise money for new defibrillators for Seaham and Murton
Seaham and Murton residents to benefit from new lifesaving equipment.
Residents in Seaham and Murton have new defibrillators thanks to the efforts of Durham police officers who have raised £2,000 to buy the lifesaving devices.
A statement from Durham Constabulary on social media said: "On Thursday (August 17) we hosted the annual Seaham NPT Community Golf Day, to raise funds for new defibrillators in Seaham and Murton areas.
"We would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt thanks to, Sharpley Golf, for their continued support and hospitality, Dempseys, Seaham, The Social Co and Seaton Buildings for sponsoring holes on the day and to also all the local businesses who generously donated gifts for the raffle.
"In total we raised £2000. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Cllr’s Julie Griffiths, John Purvis and Rochelle Charlton-Laine for their support and to officers of Seaham Neighbourhood Police Team who generously gave up their day off to assist in making the day run smoothly.
"Last but not least we must say thanks to all the participants."
According to the North East based heart charity, The Red Sky Foundation, a victim’s chance of survival falls by around 7 to 10 percent with every minute that defibrillation is delayed.