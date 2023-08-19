Police officers raise money for new defibrillators for Seaham and Murton

Residents in Seaham and Murton have new defibrillators thanks to the efforts of Durham police officers who have raised £2,000 to buy the lifesaving devices.

One of the new defibrillators.

A statement from Durham Constabulary on social media said: "On Thursday (August 17) we hosted the annual Seaham NPT Community Golf Day, to raise funds for new defibrillators in Seaham and Murton areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt thanks to, Sharpley Golf, for their continued support and hospitality, Dempseys, Seaham, The Social Co and Seaton Buildings for sponsoring holes on the day and to also all the local businesses who generously donated gifts for the raffle.

"In total we raised £2000. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Cllr’s Julie Griffiths, John Purvis and Rochelle Charlton-Laine for their support and to officers of Seaham Neighbourhood Police Team who generously gave up their day off to assist in making the day run smoothly.

"Last but not least we must say thanks to all the participants."