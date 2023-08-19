News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Police officers raise money for new defibrillators for Seaham and Murton

Seaham and Murton residents to benefit from new lifesaving equipment.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read

Residents in Seaham and Murton have new defibrillators thanks to the efforts of Durham police officers who have raised £2,000 to buy the lifesaving devices.

One of the new defibrillators.One of the new defibrillators.
One of the new defibrillators.

A statement from Durham Constabulary on social media said: "On Thursday (August 17) we hosted the annual Seaham NPT Community Golf Day, to raise funds for new defibrillators in Seaham and Murton areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt thanks to, Sharpley Golf, for their continued support and hospitality, Dempseys, Seaham, The Social Co and Seaton Buildings for sponsoring holes on the day and to also all the local businesses who generously donated gifts for the raffle.

Most Popular

"In total we raised £2000. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Cllr’s Julie Griffiths, John Purvis and Rochelle Charlton-Laine for their support and to officers of Seaham Neighbourhood Police Team who generously gave up their day off to assist in making the day run smoothly.

"Last but not least we must say thanks to all the participants."

According to the North East based heart charity, The Red Sky Foundation,  a victim’s chance of survival falls by around 7 to 10 percent with every minute that defibrillation is delayed.

Related topics:Community