Lambton Rowing Club is affiliated with British Rowing, which is the sport’s governing body. It will be based within the grounds of the Lambton Estate in Chester-le-Street.

Members can row on the 2km stretch of the River Wear, which flows through the estate, and have access to indoor training facilities and changing rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coaching staff are all qualified instructors. The rowing community has rallied round and support has come from other clubs across the country, with boats and other equipment being donated.

From left: Lambton RC qualified coaches Dave, Matthew, Steven, Abbi, Kieran, Alex, Michelle and Wendy. Helen Smith Photography.

The costs of licenses, insurance and facilities have been covered through fundraising and corporate donations received from local businesses.

Lambton RC will provide a home to Park View Academy of Sport’s Rowing Academy, a rowing programme for 16-19 year-olds. Members can compete in competitions and regattas locally, regionally and nationally.

The club has ‘learn-to-row’ taster sessions for anyone interested in learning about the sport, but also welcomes established, professional athletes who are interested in competing and representing their area.

Matthew Cleugh, who is Lambton RC’s chairman, said: “Establishing a rowing club that gives opportunity to all has been our goal from the beginning.

All welcome. Lambton RC junior members pictured with their coaches at the Lambton Park Estate in Chester-le-Street where the new rowing club will be based. Picture by Helen Smith Photography.

“In addition to accessing the fantastic facilities on the Lambton Estate, we have also been granted access to use the Park View Performance Gym and the academies facilities. This opportunity has been far greater than we had ever hoped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Steven Thompson added: “Our aim is to provide a fun, friendly and learning environment for all our members and we welcome youngsters and adults of all abilities.

“We are very fortunate to be able to secure a base within the glorious surroundings of the Lambton Estate and I look forward to what the future holds for Lambton RC.

"Rowing is a fantastic sport for beginners as well as those who are keen to compete, so why not come along and give it a try?"