New Ray Lonsdale statue to be unveiled in South Shields depicting Sunderland POW

To mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, a new statue will be unveiled celebrating The Forgotten Army.

The statue at Ray Lonsdale's studio in South Hetton | Daft as a Brush

Created by celebrated local sculptor Ray Lonsdale, the evocative piece depicts Sunderland POW Len Gibson who was imprisoned on the notorious Burma ‘Death’ Railway by the Japanese and endured years of unimaginable treatment.

As a prisoner of war he was forced to work on the infamous Mergui Road and when interned he built his own musical instrument and entertained fellow prisoners around a fire each night.

When he returned to Sunderland he inspired thousands of young people, including his neighbour, Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics.

A long-time supporter of cancer charity Daft as a Brush, Len adopted one of the charity’s ambulances, with the children at his former school where he was a music teacher creating the artwork for the ambulance and naming it ‘Len Guitar Gibson.’

Sadly, Len passed away on 31st July 2021 at 101 years old.

Now, the inspirational great-grandfather will be immortalised in a statue which will be unveiled on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which marked the end of WWII following Japan’s surrender.

The unveiling takes place from 11am on Friday, August 15 at South Shields Town Hall.

Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care boss, Brian Burnie, who was a long time friend of Len’s, has privately funded this moving tribute to all those prisoners of war, many of whom perished.

It’s the latest piece to be created by Ray Lonsdale, whose pieces can be seen around the area including Seaham and St Peter’s Riverside and Keel Square in Sunderland.

A touching act of kindness

Charity Boss Brian Burnie at Len’s 101st Birthday celebrations, Herrington Country Park. | North News

Ray said: “The importance of this particular statue is that it’s for The Forgotten Army, it’s for the people who were captured, tortured and worked to death in many cases. You see all the First World War statues, you see all the difference aspects that are commemorated on a regular basis, so it’s nice to bring this story to the fore.

“I was contacted by Brian Burnie from the Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care charity, he thought a lot of Len Gibson, and wanted something created so these people were less likely to be ever forgotten.

“He asked me to come up with some ideas, so I read the book Len wrote and there was one story that really stood out. Len had made a make-shift guitar to entertain his friends while he was captured, inside that guitar was a very small amount of money he had made.

“Just as he was about to get on a plane after liberation, Len gave the guitar with the money inside to a Thai child; to me that’s special. After all that time of being purely tortured and all the discomfort and aggression, just to give that gift before he came home was such a nice touch and really tells the story of the man.”

VJ Day

An unveiling ceremony will take place on August 15 | Daft as a Brush

Every year Brian Burnie organises the VJ Day Memorial Walk, this year from Newcastle Civic Centre to South Shields Town Hall where the statue will be unveiled to the public, VIPs and guests after the Memorial service at 11am.

“This year is very different”, says 81 year old Mr Burnie. “It’s the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan and marks the official end of the Second World War. This wonderful statue by Ray Lonsdale will be such a moving tribute to all those who never came home and to those veterans who suffered so much.

“We’re expecting over a thousand people at South Shields Town Hall to see the unveiling and to observe a minute silence at 11am. We’re also looking forward to seeing Len Gibson’s Son and Daughter again who will officially unveil the statue, both David and Jennifer are very excited to see the memorial to The Forgotten Army.”

Brian’s Memorial Walk starts in Newcastle City Centre at 06.00 and will follow the coastal path over the Millennium Bridge, through Gateshead, Jarrow to South Shields for the service and celebrations from 10.30am.

Members of the public, schools, Cubs and Scouts will be present with representation from King Charles by Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Lieutenant General Robin Brims, CB, CBE, DSO, DL.

In addition to local veterans, including a 102 year old local veteran, the ‘Daft’ charity has reached out to Eurythmics co-founder, Dave Stewart who Len Gibson taught to play guitar, in the hope he can attend this poignant memorial from the USA.

While VE Day (Victory in Europe Day, 8 May 1945) celebrated the end of the war in Europe, VJ Day marked the true end of World War II.

Many POWs continued to suffer extreme conditions, disease and torture months after VE Day celebrations in Europe.