1 . It Says Here, St Peter's Riverside

It Says Here is one of two major new works unveiled by Ray on St Peter's Riverside this year to honour Sunderland's shipbuilding heritage. Towering at 2.7metres high, it depicts two shipyard workers having their lunch together, reading about the closure of the yards in the Sunderland Echo, and captures the mood of people in the city as the industry came to the end of its life. | Sunderland Echo