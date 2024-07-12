Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The book has been created as part of the Washington 60 celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new book has been created as part of Washington 60 celebrations which chronicles the lives of young women in the town’s formative years and their movement to end social isolation and gender inequalities in education and career opportunities.

Previously a settlement consisting of a collection of pit villages, the development of the New Town saw over 40,000 predominantly young couples and families move into Washington - many from outside of Tyne & Wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World.

While benefitting from modern housing and purpose built infrastructure it also saw many people feeling socially isolated, with car ownership still low and many new inhabitants now a significant distance from their families and friendship groups.

With the 70s and early 80s still very much a period in which men went out to work while women raised their children, the burden of isolation fell very much on the New Town’s young women.

Entitled ‘The Time of Our Lives’, the book covers the social movement of the town’s women to create a childcare and friendship network of playgroups which, with the support of the Workers’ Educational Association (WEA), also led to an educational movement which saw women go on to gain new qualifications and forge successful careers.

One of the main women behind the new book is Marilyn Charlton who in her role as community development officer for the New Town was also one of the key figures in facilitating the movement at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

She said: “It was a very different time. When the New Town first opened the Equal Opportunities Act still hadn’t been passed and so it was basically legal to discriminate against women.

“Even in 1980 I remember going to buy a washing machine on hire purchase. I was asked if I was married as if you had a husband it was the man who had to sign the agreement.

“Young couples moved to the town, the men went off to work and the women were left at home to look after the babies and toddlers.

“It could be very lonely for young women who no longer had their extended family network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by the WEA, the women set up the BRIDGE project to “bridge the gap” and enable women to gain qualifications to go on and forge careers once their children started school.

On a rota basis, Washington’s young women would take turns to run the creche whilst their new found friends studied for courses including cooking, homeopathy, sociology, psychology as well as maths, English and history GCSEs.

Read More Residents recall their memories of town's formative years at Washington 60 roadshows

Using this as a foundatio, many of the young women then had the subsequent confidence to go on to study for further and higher education qualifications including degrees.

Another woman behind the creation of the new book was Anne Staines who was a tutor at the time and ran courses in study skills, literature, creative writing, women’s studies and GCSE English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Washington’s WEA was actually the first women’s branch in the country and it was a really innovative movement at the time.

“The courses were generally free and they gave women the confidence, skills and qualifications to get jobs and forge careers when their children started school.”

National World

The book was funded by the Washington Heritage Partnership and created as part of the Washington 60 celebrations, with the New Town officially celebrating six decades on July 24.

The partnership is led by historian Dr Jude Murphy who said: “It’s massively important to recognise and chronicle this part of the town’s social history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It could be very isolating for young women who moved to Washington and the playgroups these women established became like their extended families.

“They saw it as a time to experiment and try new things which led to this whole movement.”

The book also includes contributions from Gloria Finnigan who went on to work for the WEA after gaining her degree, former tutor organiser Victor Cadaxa, former tutor Moyra Riseborough, BRIDGE training and development worker Lyn Carruthers and Return to Learn organiser Keith Hodgson.

The women involved will be hosting a stall at the official Washington 60 celebration event taking place on Saturday, July 20, at the town’s Northern Area Playing Fields, where copies of the new book will be available.

Free copies can also be ordered by emailing [email protected]

The Washington 60 party will run from midday until 9pm.