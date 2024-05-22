Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Field Music musician David Brewis is also in the process of capturing people’s memories in a series of songs about the town.

Washington residents have been sharing their memories at a series of Memories Roadshows as preparations ramp up ahead of July’s 60th anniversary of the birth of the new town.

The town officially opened on July 24, 1964 and yesterday (May 21) residents arrived at North Biddick Club - the fifth out of six roadshow venues - with photographs, maps and most importantly their memories of Washington’s formative years.

Dr Jude Murphy (front) with other contributors at the Washington 60 Memories Roadshow at North Biddick Club.

The celebration is being coordinated by Sunderland Culture, the City Council and Washington Heritage Partnership and being led by historian, Dr Jude Murphy.

Dr Murphy said: “We have had a great response from people wanting to recall their own experiences of what Washington was like.

“A lot of people wanted to talk about the town’s mining heritage while some spoke about Washington before the new town and had mixed views about having to move away from agriculture to make way for the development.

“We’ve had people talking about when they attended what was the old Washington Grammar School and how the Washington Arms became the unofficial sixth form common room.

“There were also a lot of personal memories from people about buying their first house or meeting their husband or wife in the town and getting married.”

Many residents also arrived with old photographs which have been used create collages of life in the town’s early years.

One of the photograph collages depicting early life in the new town.

Dr Murphy added: “We’ve had lots of old school photographs as well as pictures of work parties and old buildings which may no longer be here.

“We’ve also had photographs of street scenes, the old Saver Centre supermarket as well as when Chipperfield’s Circus visited the town.”

The roadshows have also provided an opportunity for people to record audio accounts of their memories which are going to be used to create a series of songs which will be compiled together to create a series of podcasts known as radio ballads.

The man charged with the task of making music from memories is renowned Sunderland song writer David Brewis who, along with his brother Peter, formed the band Field Music which was nominated for the 2012 Mercury Prize.

Speaking at the roadshow, David said: “I’m in the process of listening to the recordings of people’s memories to put together songs which will hopefully grasp the emotions of their time living in Washington.

“Music should be emotive and give you a real feel of a story.”

The podcasts, including David’s songs, will be available on Youtube as well as being played at the town’s main 60th birthday celebration event which Dr Murphy has said is planned to take place on the Northumbria Playing Fields on the weekend of the 20th of July.

People have been recording their memories for a series of podcasts.

David also plans to perform the songs at the birthday bash.

Also at the roadshow was the president of Washington History Society, Ged Parker, who moved to the town in 1979.

Ged, 71, said: “These types of event are vital for people to record their memories as the town now has an ageing population.

“So many people moved here in the 1970s and still live in the houses they moved into.”

People’s memories, photographs and memorabilia are set to be displayed as an exhibition and there are plans to also publish a Washington 60 book.

Dr Murphy also revealed the culmination event, which is due to take place on Saturday July 20, will include live music, kite display, fairground rides, dance school and food and refreshment stalls.