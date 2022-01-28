The teenager was attended to at the scene by paramedics before later passing away in Newcastle’s RVI hospital.

Now, Jack’s Mam, Zoey Mcgill and her family, has donated £1000 to the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and met the paramedic who kept Jack alive long enough for his family to say goodbye.

Jack Woodley's mother Zoey McGill presents a cheque for a £1000.00 pounds to GNAA paramedic Jamie Walsh.

The money was raised by the local community who knew Jack and heard his story and was originally intended to go towards his funeral costs before the family decided they wanted to say thank you to GNAAS.

Speaking about the donation, she said: “We decided as a family we wanted the money to go to Great North Air Ambulance. We found out after Jack died the two paramedics who attended on Jack in the street managed to get his heart beating again so we got to say goodbye in the hospital, which just meant the world to us. Without them he would have just died in the street.”

Zoey was blown away by the support from the community who made up the donations in Jack’s memory.

She added: “We’re so overwhelmed by the reaction of people who wanted to donate in Jack’s memory. We plan on continuing to fundraise for him in the future.”

Jack Woodley, 18, died in October

GNAAS paramedic Jamie Walsh, said: “It was a pleasure to meet Jack’s family at our base, we just wish it was under better circumstances. We are incredibly humbled by the generous donation and want to thank everyone who was involved in raising these funds, as this will help our team continue to be there for future families in the region.”

