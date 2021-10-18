Murder investigation launched after teenager dies following alleged stabbing in Houghton

Northumbria Police confirmed on Monday, October 18, that the 18-year-old man had died following an incident at the weekend.

Officers said six teenagers are in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of wounding.

Police received reports of an altercation, which police say began outside The Britannia in Newbottle Street, shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday, October 16.

A police cordon in Houghton on Sunday, October 17.

Emergency services attended and found an 18-year-old with an injury consistent with a stabbing.

The teenager, of the Gateshead area, was taken to Newcastle’s RVI, but police have confirmed he died from his injuries on the night of Sunday, October 17.

The six teenagers, aged between 14 and 17, arrested on suspicion of wounding remain in police custody on Monday.

In a statement, she said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the teenager’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected as they continue to try to come to terms with their loss.”

She added: “We understand people in the area will be concerned about what has happened, but we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to understand the full circumstances which led to this tragedy and bring anyone involved to justice.

“We understand that a number of people may have been present at the time of the incident and would appeal to anyone who hasn’t already come forward to contact us.

“Extra officers will remain in the area as we continue to carry out inquiries and we ask anyone with any concerns or any information to speak to them or by contacting us online or by phone.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it may be, could be crucial to the investigation.”

:: Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20211016-1193 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

