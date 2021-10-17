Teenage boy in 'life-threatening condition' as three youths arrested after Houghton stabbing

Emergency services today (Sunday, October 17) remain on the scene of an incident on Newbottle Street, Houghton, which saw an injured man taken to Newcastle’s RVI by paramedics.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and Northumbria Police were called following reports of an assault on Newbottle Street, Houghton, at 9.30pm on Saturday, October 16.

A spokesman for NEAS confirmed to the Echo on Sunday, October 17 that two patients were treated at the scene. Crews then took a man to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Inspector Joanne Brooks, senior investigating officer at Northumbria Police, said three youths have been arrested on suspicion of wounding. They remain in custody.

In a statement, she called on anyone with information to come forward and speak to the force.

“Shortly after 9.30pm yesterday (Saturday), we received a report of an altercation outside the Britannia Inn, Newbottle Street, Houghton-le-Spring,” she said.

“Emergency services attended and found an 18-year-old man with an injury consistent with a stabbing. The male was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

“His family are currently being supported by specialist officers and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“We continue to carry out inquiries to understand the circumstances and three youths have now been arrested on suspicion of wounding. They remain in police custody at this time.”

“We understand that a number of people may have been present at the time of the incident. We would appeal to anyone present there to come forward to us.”

An NEAS spokesman confirmed that a doctor, paramedic ambulance crew and hazardous area response team (HART) were sent to the scene of the incident.

A number of people also spoke to the Echo at the scene on Sunday, as investigations continued.

One witness, who does not wish to be named, said: “I was working in a bar on the street and saw the man lying on the floor, it was awful.”

Jacqueline Wetherell, 60, was born in Houghton and has lived here most of her life.

She added: “It’s shocking, I couldn’t believe it. Nothing like this happens. I’ve lived here most of my life and I’ve never heard anything like this.

"It’s terrible, we hear of kids throwing rocks at cars and other anti-social behaviour incidents, but not stabbings.”

Plumber Ian Scott, 23, also lives in Houghton. Speaking of the “terrible” news, he said: “You do get petty crimes but not like this. Everyone is in shock because it’s just so unusual.”

Shona Wilson, 27, added: from Houghton said: “I can’t believe it, I think everyone is just shocked by it. We’ve had an increase of anti-social behaviours incidents but not on this level. It’s absolutely terrible.”

If you have any information, contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log NP-20211016-1193. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

