Yvonne Sexton, 60 and Beverley Wildish 39, joined the Washington Slimming World group at the Westwood Club in Columbia, together in 2020 and say it has changed their lives ever since, losing a combined 6st and 9lbs between them.

Yvonne, a teaching assistant, was able to lose three stone while her daughter Beverley, a teacher lost 3st 9lbs and have put the success down to the unique mother daughter support they had for each other as well as the help from the Washington Slimming World group.

Losing the weight has seen a positive life change for both Birtley-based slimmers, but especially for Beverley who was previously suffering with aches and pains and high blood pressure before joining the group.

Mother and daughter Beverley and Yvonne before and after their weight loss

Speaking about her joint weight loss with her mam, Beverley said: “I think doing it together with my Mam is probably why we both managed to achieve the weight loss we wanted. We both tried separately without Slimming World and hadn’t really got anywhere but doing it together is what really helped us. We encouraged and supported each other all the way and made sure we were always there for each other.

“The slimming world food optimising really helped me too. You’re not constantly having to watch what you’re eating and it trains you to eat healthy without making huge changes. Also going into the slimming world group and being able to listen to others and share advice was hugely beneficial as well.”

Katherine Mason, the Washington Team developer for Slimming World said: “In our groups we share techniques to empower and enable members to make their own behaviour changes through a variety of methods, including setting goals, making new decisions, developing skills to overcome barriers by facing, and seeking out challenges and taking back control.

“By encouraging our members to try new foods, transform old, unhealthy habits and change their perception of food and activity, we create an environment for our members to challenge themselves on their own timescales.”

Beverley Wildish (left) and her Mam Yvonne Sexton after the weight loss

