Alex Liddle, from Seaham, tragically passed away in January 2020, leaving those closest to him devastated.

Now more than two years on from his death, Alex’s family and friends organised a huge running event that took place Sunday, May 15, to raise money for two mental health charities – with the run falling on the weekend of Alex’s 26th birthday.

The event, which falls in line with Mental Health Awareness Week, saw more than 120 people taking part in a variety of running challenges which included a marathon, half marathon and 10k distance which participants could either run, jog or walk.

So far, almost £3,000 has been raised for SHOUT and If U Care Share and the total is expected to increase now that the event has finished.

Organiser Holly Stubbs has reflected on what Alex was like as a person and has expressed the importance of the work that the two chosen charities do.

The 25-year-old said: “Alex was a kind-hearted, funny man. He wasn’t the ‘typical’ person you would expect to be struggling and that is the scariest part about depression. It can happen to any of us at any time.

“Our aim is to help prevent other families from feeling the same heartbreak that Alex’s did in January 2020.

“Many people suffer in silence and alone. It eats away at you until you believe there is nowhere else left to turn. Both of the charities we have chosen are vital in saving people’s lives as well as supporting those bereaved by suicide.

"We have been completely overwhelmed with the support of the local community, both runners and the kind offers from businesses to play a part in the event.

"Hundreds of people gathered at the finish line, the weather was amazing and we have raised thousands of pounds for charity. It's clear that Alex was looking down on us on Sunday.

Alex with his mum Claire.

"I am so proud of every one who took part yesterday, everyone absolutely smashed their goals."

If you wish to donate to the fundraiser, then you can do so by clicking here.

Alex with his sister, Adele.

The runners after they completed the event.