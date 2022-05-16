Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Crake, of Houghton, was jailed for five years and five months at Newcastle Crown Court on May 12 after he pleaded guilty to Fraudulent Trading in relation to ASC Home Improvements Ltd and Aspire UK Home Improvements Ltd.

He has also been disqualified from being a company director for 10 years.

William Ramsey, of Newcastle, pleaded guilty to offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations in relation to Aspire UK Home Improvements Ltd. He received a sentence of 11 months, suspended for 12 months, as well as 150 hours of community service.

Sarah Callaghan, from North Tyneside, pleaded guilty to Fraudulent Trading in relation to ASC Home Improvements Ltd, with her sentencing postponed to a later date.

Gateshead Council said it had received over 100 complaints against the companies, and alongside the criminal investigation, had secured an Enforcement Order in 2019 to try to prevent their unlawful practices as soon as possible.

Anneliese Hutchinson, Service Director, Climate Change, Compliance, Planning and Transport at Gateshead Council, hopes the outcome of the case will act as a warning to others.

She said: "This has been a particularly appalling case, and we are really pleased with the sentences that have been imposed so far.

“We received a huge number of complaints about both of these companies and acted as swiftly as we could to prevent more people being affected.

"People paid thousands of pounds to these companies for home improvement work ranging from full kitchen extensions to small bathroom refits, and ended up with either very little or nothing to show for it and the courts have clearly recognised the seriousness of the offending.