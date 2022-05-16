Loading...
Composite

The 15 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in March

The 15 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during March have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 16th May 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2022. February’s statistics are available here.

Undefined: readMore

1. Kayll Road

Twenty-two incidents, including 12 of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

2. Borough Road

Twenty-one incidents, including twelve of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Vine Place

Sixteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

4. Derwent Street

Fifteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported in or near this location

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4