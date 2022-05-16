The 15 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in March

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2022. February’s statistics are available here.
1. Kayll Road
Twenty-two incidents, including 12 of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Tim Richardson
2. Borough Road
Twenty-one incidents, including twelve of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Vine Place
Sixteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: JPI
4. Derwent Street
Fifteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported in or near this location
Photo: Stu Norton