Composite

The 15 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in February

The 15 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during February have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2022. January’s statistics are available here.

1. Borough Road

Twenty incidents, including seven of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. North Moor Lane

Sixteen incidents, including six of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Vine Place

Sixteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: JPI

4. Waterloo Place

Sixteen offences, including nine of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

