The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2022. January’s statistics are available here.
1. Borough Road
Twenty incidents, including seven of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
2. North Moor Lane
Sixteen incidents, including six of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Vine Place
Sixteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: JPI
4. Waterloo Place
Sixteen offences, including nine of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton