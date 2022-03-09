Composite

The 14 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in January

The 14 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during January have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in January 2022. December’s statistics are available here.

1. Borough Road

Twenty-eight incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Vine Place

Twenty incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: JPI

3. North Moor Lane

Seventeen incidents, including nine of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Mainsforth Terrace

Fifteen incidents, including eight of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google

