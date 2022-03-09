The 14 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in January

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in January 2022. December’s statistics are available here.

1. Borough Road Twenty-eight incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Vine Place Twenty incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. North Moor Lane Seventeen incidents, including nine of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Mainsforth Terrace Fifteen incidents, including eight of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Photo Sales