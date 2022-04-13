Sunderland hairdresser Nicola Wood has been selected to represent the North East as a Batonbearer who will carry the Queen’s Baton through local communities ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A public nomination campaign was held in January where a callout was held for inspirational people in England who always willing to take on a challenge and has a unique and inspiring story, has made a meaningful contribution to sport, education, the arts, culture, or charity, is a figure of inspiration that positively challenges others to achieve their best and has taken on a challenge or cause and made a positive impact within their community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland hairdresser Nicola Wood has been selected as one of the Batonbearers for the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Following her diagnosis, she discovered the services were poor for those suffering with hair loss and expanded her business to support those needing wigs – creating a safe space and support network.

Nicola, who describes herself as “a hairdresser for one day a week and spends the rest of the week trying to change the world for people with cancer and hair loss”, expressed her delight at being selected to be a Batonbearer.

She said: “It is such an honour to have been selected as a Batonbearer and to represent the North East in the Queen’s Baton Relay.

“I hope that as a Batonbearer I will be able to inspire other business owners to take action and create a positive impact to their community.”

Following a tour of Commonwealth nations, the Queen’s Baton will arrive back in England on June 2 for a four-day visit to London, coinciding with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend.

It will then return to England on July 2 to commence a 25-day tour across all remaining regions and will be in the North East on Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15.