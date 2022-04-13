Meet the Sunderland businesswoman set to carry the Queen’s Baton ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
A Wearside entrepreneur who overcame cancer is set to take on the role of Batonbearer in the Queen’s Baton Relay this summer ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Sunderland hairdresser Nicola Wood has been selected to represent the North East as a Batonbearer who will carry the Queen’s Baton through local communities ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
A public nomination campaign was held in January where a callout was held for inspirational people in England who always willing to take on a challenge and has a unique and inspiring story, has made a meaningful contribution to sport, education, the arts, culture, or charity, is a figure of inspiration that positively challenges others to achieve their best and has taken on a challenge or cause and made a positive impact within their community.
Nicola founded The Wonderful Wig Company in 2017, inspired by her own experience with hair loss after being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36.
Following her diagnosis, she discovered the services were poor for those suffering with hair loss and expanded her business to support those needing wigs – creating a safe space and support network.
Nicola, who describes herself as “a hairdresser for one day a week and spends the rest of the week trying to change the world for people with cancer and hair loss”, expressed her delight at being selected to be a Batonbearer.
She said: “It is such an honour to have been selected as a Batonbearer and to represent the North East in the Queen’s Baton Relay.
“I hope that as a Batonbearer I will be able to inspire other business owners to take action and create a positive impact to their community.”
Following a tour of Commonwealth nations, the Queen’s Baton will arrive back in England on June 2 for a four-day visit to London, coinciding with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend.
It will then return to England on July 2 to commence a 25-day tour across all remaining regions and will be in the North East on Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15.
The Relay will culminate at the Alexander Stadium on July 28 for the Opening Ceremony, where the Queen’s Message will be read aloud, signifying the official start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.