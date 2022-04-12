Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be fined for breaches of Covid regulations during lockdown parties
The Metropolitan police have confirmed Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending parties during lockdown.
The Met have confirmed the two most senior figures in Government will be issued with fixed penalty notices following over 30 additional referrals as the police have been investigating 12 potential lockdown parties on Downing street which are alleged to have broken Covid regulations.
It’s the second round of fines following ongoing investigations which have now seen more than 50 fines handed out for Covid law-breaking in Government buildings.
The announcement will no doubt lead to increasing pressure on both men to resign.