Meet Harry, the New Year's Day bundle of joy, as Sunderland Royal Hospital welcomes its first babies of 2022
A couple from Washington had a wonderful start to the year as their first child Harry was born on New Year’s Day.
Louise and Graham Rochester, from Sulgrave, Washington, were blessed with their first child Harry as they welcomed him into the world at 10.03am on New Year's Day at Sunderland Royal Hospital's maternity unit.
Little Harry was born by caesarean section and weighed 8lb 7oz.
As 2022 kicked off, families across Wearside and the wider North East were starting the new year with a precious milestone, meeting their own little bundles of joy for the first time.
And little Harry was one of 10 babies to be delivered by Sunderland’s maternity department during Saturday, January 1.
Another baby boy also arrived in the North East at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust to Peterlee mum Angel and nana Angela.
Jenson Richard Malcolm Kennedy was born at 7.56am on January 1, weighing 5lb 11oz.
Congratulations to all of the families welcoming new arrivals!