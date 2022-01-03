Meet Harry, the New Year's Day bundle of joy, as Sunderland Royal Hospital welcomes its first babies of 2022

Louise and Graham Rochester, from Sulgrave, Washington, were blessed with their first child Harry as they welcomed him into the world at 10.03am on New Year's Day at Sunderland Royal Hospital's maternity unit.

Little Harry was born by caesarean section and weighed 8lb 7oz.

As 2022 kicked off, families across Wearside and the wider North East were starting the new year with a precious milestone, meeting their own little bundles of joy for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet Harry, one of Sunderland Royal Hospital's first babies of 2022.

And little Harry was one of 10 babies to be delivered by Sunderland’s maternity department during Saturday, January 1.

Jenson Richard Malcolm Kennedy was born at 7.56am on January 1, weighing 5lb 11oz.

Congratulations to all of the families welcoming new arrivals!

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.