Amazing New Year message appears in the sand at Roker Beach to welcome in 2022 at Sunderland seafront

New Year's Day pictures by John Alderson at Sunderland seafront.

Photographer John Alderson snapped the message, along with a number of other happy scenes, on New Year’s Day morning.

He said: “Micheal from Seaham and his young son did a great job with that greeting in the sand. Great buzz around the seafront yesterday morning.”

New Year’s Day swimmers, riders and a beautiful sunrise were among the beautiful images John captured of the first morning in 2022 at the seafront.

The happy scenes give hope for a better 2022 as the pandemic enters its third year, and the Omicron variant threatens more difficult times ahead.

But hopes are high that 2022 will be a more ‘normal’ year which will see Covid-19 diminish.

