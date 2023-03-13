The Nixon Rowell Memorial Cup is at the Commercial Road sports centre on Sunday, May 28. The organisers are Weights & Cakes, a weightlifting club which was only formed three years ago.

The competition has various categories and will be contested by lifters aged from eight to 18 representing clubs from across the north of England.

Zoe Chandler is coach and founder of Weights & Cakes, Sunderland’s only affiliated British weightlifting club for children, teenagers and adults. Youngsters representing the club have won a clutch of medals in the last couple of years.

From left: weight lifters Matthew Lawrance, Jacob McDonald, James Newton, Carter Mason (and friend) and Archie Fowler of Weights & Cakes after their recent success at the British Age Group Championships in Leeds.

The competition is named in honour of Nixon Rowell, a British weightlifting champion in 1930s and was born and raised in Southwick, where Weights & Cakes is also based. The prizes will be presented by his daughter.

Zoe will have much to do on the big day. She will be meeting and introducing the lifters, as well as seeing that the audience enjoys the event.

She said: “We’re looking forward to it and we’re really excited. It’s our first one. We’ve got a lot of support from Sunderland City Council, Together For Children, the BIC and our local councillor Michael Butler.

"We’re still looking for sponsors if any businesses are interested.”

Young weightlifter Carter Mason in action.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “Weights & Cakes is one of those organisations I’d love every community to have and I’m delighted it’s here in the heart of Southwick.

“There’s always something happening to give local kids opportunities and to inspire them. This competition is the perfect example of that.

Commonwealth gold medallist weightlifter Chris Murray said: “The Nixon Rowell competition will be a great opportunity for athletes to push themselves both physically and mentally in a controlled environment.

Weightlifting competition the Nixon Rowell Memorial Cup will be held at the Raich Carter Centre on Sunday, May 28.

“On a recent visit to Weights & Cakes I was impressed by the level of commitment to our sport, seeing a club with children enjoying the sport and learning to become better athletes was a testament to the coaches and the club.”