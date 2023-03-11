Tributes to former Sunderland Echo football writer Neville Pilkington, who has died aged 86

Neville worked for the Echo in sales, but had always wanted to try his hand at football journalism, something he managed quite late in life.

A huge Sunderland AFC fan, he landed part-time work writing match reports of youth games in the mid-1990s. Former chief sports writer at the Echo, Graeme Anderson, had a busy schedule at the time and invited Neville to help out.

His name and writing style soon became familiar to football fans.

Neville Pilkington, pictured here working in sales in 1971, went on to become a respected Echo football reporter.

Young players at the club then included Michael Bridges, Sam Aiston, Darren Williams, Darren Holloway and Paul Thirlwell, who all made their names at the club.

Graeme said: “I used to cover youth games for the Echo when I first joined the sports desk and Nev, who I discovered later loved to talk to anybody and everybody, was quick to introduce himself as a former Sunderland Echo salesperson and passionate SAFC fan.

“It was a great era to be reporting on the youths. There was a family atmosphere in the small crowds at the Charlie Hurley Centre

“In fact, many of the crowds were family and friends of the players and Nev was a familiar figure, buzzing around the touchline, gossiping and chatting with everybody.

“So I asked Nev, a recent retiree, who thought he'd missed his vocation at the Echo – he always said he’d wished he could have been a journalist rather than a salesman – to give sending in match reports to the Football Echo a go.

“Nev was a great character and his amiable nature saw him able to get on with players, coaches, parents and fans alike.

"He was a real asset to us at the Echo; not just ringing in reports but leads and rumours he'd pick up out on the beat.

“When I think of him, I'll always remember him with that trademark smile and chuckle of his and his love of everything to do with Sunderland Football Club."