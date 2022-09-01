Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 4,200 new businesses were set up in the region during the first quarter of 2022 alone, with thousands more following after that.

At the heart of this success has been the North East BIC which was set up in 1994 to kick start new enterprise, employment and regeneration.

It has also joined the list of top-class backers of this year’s Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

The North East BIC which is backing the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

BIC chief executive Paul McEldon believes the determination of the region’s entrepreneurs to continue starting up in the face of adversity is testament to

the resilience of the North East business community.

Paul added: “It’s fantastic to see so many budding entrepreneurs continuing to make the leap into self-employment.

Paul McEldon, OBE, Chief Executive at the North East BIC.

“Throughout 2022, we’ve received hundreds of enquiries from people wanting to learn more about setting up in business and many of them have turned their dreams into reality.”

Around 5,400 social enterprises are now operating in the region, employing more than 29,000 people with a market share of around £1198.8 million.

The BIC has supported the Sunderland Echo’s business awards since its inception and is sponsoring both the ‘SME of the Year’ and ‘Social Enterprise of the Year’ categories this year.

Paul added: “We see the Excellence Awards as a vital part of the business calendar in the city.

The North East BIC has played a huge part in the success of Sunderland's business community.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses to showcase themselves and to celebrate all that is excellent about the city’s business community and how – despite setback after setback – we always seem to have the mettle to fight back and come out on top. There really is nowhere like Sunderland to do business.”

This year’s awards backers include Sunderland City Council, our partners in the competition and the headline sponsors.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, and Sunderland College.

Superb support is available from the North East BIC for small and medium sized enterprises.

To enter, choose the most appropriate category for your business, and nominate using the link below.

You can nominate your own firm or a company you think deserves an accolade.

For further information and to enter, visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Friday, September 23. Judging will take place shortly after the closing date and the shortlist will be announced in early October.

The eventual winners will then be duly announced at a finals night in November.

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

The categories:

SME Business of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

Large Business of the Year - (Sponsored by Chilli Mangoes).

Best Independent Business.

Social Enterprise of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East BIC).

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

Sustainable Initiative of the Year - (Sponsored by Marelli)

Business in the Community Award.

Employer of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Lifetime Achievement Award.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Sunderland City Council).