Nationally, the situation even stranger, as guests at the hotel chain proved people are capable of forgetting just about any item.

The flags and degree certificate were left in Durham Travelodge, as was a Roman goddess costume.

Darlington staff recovered Paw Patrol walkie-talkies and Grandpa’s hearing aids. The Buddha statue was in Sedgefield.

Some highly unlikely items were left behind by Travelodge guests in 2022.

Chester-le-Street’s Travelodge was left with a blood pressure machine and a silver “GOOD LUCK" balloon bouquet, while Harlepool staff found a paddle-board and, of course, a receipt for a boat called “Oh Buoy”.

Further afield, a Windsor guest booked an extra room to store his oil painting of the Queen, then forgot it and had to arrange for a courier from York to collect it. At Kings Cross, a French jeweller left a replica state imperial crown. As you do.

Forgotten items in Liverpool included, somehow, a five-tier wedding cake and a life-size cut-out of Jürgen Klopp. Not to be outdone, Manchester’s Travelodges were left with a two-metre Longwu Chinese dragon and an oxygen tank.

Travelodge staff found a life-size cut-out of Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. PA image.

A Woking guest left a personalised number plate worth £15,000, but also a clue as it said “JOHN”.

Travelodge did not say which items they considered to be the strangest, or nearest to impossible to forget. But consideration might be given to a pair of Segway’s decorated in roses and a pair of Japanese Chin puppies called J-Lo and Ben.

Meanwhile, the discovery in Covent Garden of a barrister’s wig and gown could have made for an interesting morning in the High Court.

Company spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed, said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our five hotels in County Durham, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

