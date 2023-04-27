Their installation at the Railway Terrace bar follows a campaign to ensure that the life-saving devices are easily accessible in a medical emergency.

Working with the community and pub owners Robbie and Ann Young, support has also come from charities Red Sky Foundation and the Connor Brown Trust.

The trust has raised over £10,000 to install 40 kits across Sunderland. The bleed equipment at the Jolly Potter is the charity’s 16th installation since February.

Robbie Young of the Jolly Potter with Cllr Susan Watson, centre and campaigner Catherine Hunter.

Both pieces of kit are linked to the Ambulance Service and can direct the caller to the nearest mobile kit or fixed unit, giving them the combination code to unlock the unit.

On average one person dies every eight minutes in the UK from heart failure. Defibrillators and bleed control kits, which can reduce blood loss before emergency services arrive, are increasingly seen as essential.

Cllr Susan Watson and Catherine Hunter were involved in the campaign.

Catherine said: “The defibrillator was originally purchased with funding secured by Susan and was located inside a local hairdresser, His & Hers. However, residents were concerned that the kit wasn’t available 24/7.

Sergio Petrucci of the Red Sky Foundation and campaigner Catherine Hunter at the Jolly Potter pub in South Hylton.

“This gave us the idea to secure an external case and move the equipment into a more accessible location and is when we were introduced to Robbie and Ann who were fantastic and really happy to be involved.”

Tanya Brown of the Connor Brown Trust said: “It is really important that these ‘Emergency Control the Bleed’ kits are available to the public and in communities.

“They are designed for all types of catastrophic bleeds, which can be vital in any emergency, and the difference between life and death.

From left: Cllr Susan Watson, Robbie Young of the Jolly Potter, Simon Brown and Tanya Brown of the Connor Brown Trust and campaigner Catherine Hunter.

“I do hope these kits are never needed, but if and when an accident or an act of violence occurs, it's there to be used.

“I'm thankful to everyone who has supported us throughout this project.”