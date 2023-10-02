Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, October 14, Featherbed Books at 104 Newbottle Street in Houghton taps into children’s love of jokes by hosting Laughing It Up, Jokes for Kids, a joke telling session where kids tell jokes and have a great laugh.

The event is Led by Martin Ellis from Zymurgy Publishing, who compiled The Little Book of Jokes for Kids of All Ages, which was the best selling children’s book in UK independent bookshops in 2022.

Featherbed’s owner, Nicole Brennan, said: “It’s a nice little event, mostly to celebrate Bookshop Day. Martin got in touch with us to see if we would like to host a little workshop to tell kids about how to make good jokes.

Featherbed Books hosts Laughing It Up, Jokes for Kids, on October 14. Sunderland Echo image.

"They should have a bit of a laugh as well.

“I think he’s going to bring a microphone to the event to add a little spice because, let’s face it, who didn’t like speaking through a microphone when they were a kid?”

The noon to 1pm event is aimed at younger children, but only 10 places are available via www.featherbedbooks.co.uk.

Nicole Brenna of Featherbed Books is gearing up for Laughing It Up, Jokes for Kids on Saturday, October 14. Sunderland Echo image.

The shop has just marked its first anniversary in business. It is doing well and has recently expanded. It sells both adult and children’s books, fiction and non-fiction.

