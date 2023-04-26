All sights on Sunderland as new book hits the shelves

Ellie White, Author at Roker Pier

A Sunderland set swoon-worthy rom-com is set to hit bookshelves this month featuring some of the city’s most notable landmarks and venues.

Love in the Wings by local author Ellie White is out on Friday 28th April 2023 and the hot release is set to put the spotlight on a host of locations across the city including Sunderland Empire, the Roker and Seaburn coast, Love Lilly and the STACK Seaburn.

Love in the Wings is penned by the Sunderland author who hit the Amazon Top 10 Best Selling Romance Author List last year with her debut book, Love & London. Ellie saw thousands of books sold across the UK and internationally with the debut book taking flight to Brazil, USA, Canada, Germany and Australia. Love and London reached number 7 in the Amazon Romance Best Seller list and has held a 4.5 star average reviewer rating since its release.

The second book, Love in the Wings, sees Ellie shining the spotlight on her Sunderland roots, with the stage most definitely set for romance across the city.

Love in the Wings focusses on Harriet Adams, a West End rising star until a lapse in judgement costs her, her dream job, her boyfriend and so called friends. She packs up her life and moves back to Sunderland where she gets a rare second chance at a career she thrives in. As she’s about to open a shiny new musical at the seafront based fictional theatre in front of a home audience, she vows that this time, nothing is going to get in her way. With everything riding on this, she’ll play it safe, work hard and most importantly, stay away from theatre guys. Cue Liam Wright, Assistant Stage Manager. Liam is everything Harriet didn't know she needed in her life, but he also has a secret. One that could advance his own career if he cashes it in. The only catch? It would ruin any chance of happiness with Harriet if she finds out. Harriet and Liam share a love like no other, but will that be enough to save their budding relationship when the time comes?

Ellie White said,

“I have been absolutely delighted with the response to my debut book Love & London and to see the book hit the international literary landscape has been a real pinch me moment. As I hit the next chapter of my writing career, I’m so excited to shine the spotlight on my home city of Sunderland with the second book release. We have some amazing hidden gems in the city and it’s so fabulous to intertwine these into Love in the Wings.

From our breath-taking beaches at Roker and Seaburn to the new and popular entertainment destination at the STACK, to Sunderland Empire, an absolute gem of a theatre, it’s great to have the opportunity to showcase my home city to my growing fan base across the UK and the globe.”

Love in the Wings has a special eBook pre-order price of 99p via Amazon until the day of release (Friday 28th April 2023) and will also be available in paperback from Amazon, Featherbed Books, WHSmith and Waterstones to name but a few.

Ellie will also be hosting a book launch at Houghton le Spring based and independent bookshop Featherbed Books on Saturday 29th April between 10am – 2pm.