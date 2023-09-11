News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland best-selling author Amanda Revell Walton, famous for her Shipyard Girls books, claims she has been ‘snubbed’ by city’s literature festival

Sunderland’s most successful living novelist is angry after she was not invited to the city’s annual Literature Festival.
By Tony Gillan
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST
Amanda Revell Walton, aka Nancy Revell, has produced a dozen novels in her Shipyard Girls series for publishing giants Penguin under her pen name Nancy Revell.

She regularly features in the Sunday Times best sellers list. The series is inspired by the wartime experiences of her Wearside family.

Ms Revell Walton was born, raised and educated in Sunderland and has appeared at the festival since 2016; either in person at the city’s Central Library, or virtually.

Bestselling author Amanda Revell Walton aka Nancy Revell has not been invited to Sunderland's 2023 Literature Festival. Sunderland Echo image.Bestselling author Amanda Revell Walton aka Nancy Revell has not been invited to Sunderland's 2023 Literature Festival. Sunderland Echo image.
The October 16-28 festival has events around the city, including talks from local writers but not the Shipyard Girls creator.

Ms Revell Walton lives in Oxfordshire, but actually moved to Roker for five years to write more incisively about Sunderland. She was keen to return for the festival, to which she says she was neither invited nor contacted about.

A bewildered Ms Revell Walton told the Echo: “This is really very unprofessional. I’m at a loss to understand it. It’s very disappointing.

"I come from Sunderland, returned there for five years and based the series there to celebrate Sunderland’s incredible shipbuilding heritage; particularly its forgotten women.

Amanda Revell Walton has been giving talks for the Sunderland Literature Festival at the Central Library since 2016. Sunderland Echo image.Amanda Revell Walton has been giving talks for the Sunderland Literature Festival at the Central Library since 2016. Sunderland Echo image.
Amanda Revell Walton has been giving talks for the Sunderland Literature Festival at the Central Library since 2016. Sunderland Echo image.

“I’ve also got a real kinship with Sunderland Library. I spent a lot of time there. My mum used to take me and my sister. I loved the place and I’ve always been passionate about libraries.

“I’m sure they could have squeezed me in for an hour.”

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Vibrant City, Cllr John Price, said: “Our literary festival showcases and highlights many local, regional and national writers and subjects.

“Sometimes this is in person as writers talk about their craft and their creations, or we have experts who give lectures and talks, or we have group activities and sessions.

“Ms Walton has been a guest and speaker at every festival since 2017 and we know that many enjoy her books as buyers or borrowers. A key aim of the festival is very much to introduce new authors, new subjects and new activities, and to vary the events programme.

“We have spoken to Ms Walton and she is aware that no oversight or slight was meant, and we do look forward to working with her again in the future.”

The author disputes Cllr Price’s comments.

