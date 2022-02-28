Three Cheers for the Shipyard Girls will be the 12th and final release in the series penned by a Roker author, which regularly make the Sunday Times Bestsellers list and have sold more than half a million copies.

Inspired by the hundreds of real Wearside women who kept Sunderland’s shipyards afloat during the war, Amanda Revell Walton, whose own family worked in the shipyards, began writing her novels six years ago.

Although the characters are fictional, the author, who writes under the pseudonym Nancy Revell, uses real life events researched though resources such as the Sunderland Echo archives to create her books.

Amanda Revell Walton is releasing the final instalment in the Shipyard Girls series

Such is their popularity, they’ve been sold internationally and include versions in Czech and Bulgarian – there’s even talks with a company about turning them into a TV series.

Amanda, a former journalist, says it will be sad to say goodbye to her beloved characters, but that she hopes readers feel she’s done the real life shipyard girls justice.

She said: “I can’t quite believe that six years have passed since I started writing The Shipyard Girls series – all the characters have been such a huge part of my world for such a long time it’s going to be very hard to say goodbye to them, but I hope my readers feel that I have given them the best possible send-off.

"The final page of the final book under the ‘History Notes’ section, there’s a wonderful, black and white photograph of the real women shipyard workers in WW2. It was the first one I came across when I started research for the series, and I couldn’t believe how much they resembled my fictional women welders.

Amanda Revell Walton writes as Nancy Revell

"It seemed appropriate that I ended the series with this fantastic image. I hope these brave, hardworking, and resilient women of the past inspire us now and the generations to follow.”

She added: “Looking back on the series, I’ve realised I’ve been immersed in the world of The Shipyard Girls for the same amount of time my women welders have worked at J.L. Thompson & Sons. And like my beloved characters, I too feel sad that this period has come to an end, but like them, I also feel very excited about what’s on the horizon.

"So, it might be farewell to the girls, but not goodbye from me, and I hope my lovely, hugely supportive readers will join me in future endeavours.”

:: Three Cheers for the Shipyard Girls is published on March 31, 2022, priced £7.99 and is available at Morrisons, Asda, Sainsburys, Tesco’s, Waterstones, Amazon and Fulwell Post Office on the Sea Road.

Three Cheers for the Shipyard Girls is released on March 31

:: Amanda will be doing a book signing in Waterstones Sunderland on Saturday, April 2.

Female welders in the shipyards